Uptown Target now selling alcohol

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Target in Albuquerque Uptown is now selling alcohol.
Our partners at Albuquerque Business First report that the store started selling alcohol at that location earlier this month after applying for a liquor license late last year.
Right now, red and white wines can be found in various spots throughout the store as well as beers from local breweries such as Marble Brewery and Santa Fe Brewing Co.
Target has ten stores across New Mexico.
