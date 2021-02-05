Uptown Target reopens following fire

Brittany Costello
Updated: February 05, 2021 06:30 PM
Created: February 05, 2021 04:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Uptown Target reopened Friday.
It was closed for nearly a month after two people allegedly started multiple fires in the store. A fire outside the store also caused damage.
A spokesperson for the store said there was no structural damage to the building, and employees were allowed to work during the closure.
The suspected arsonists have not been caught.
