Uptown Target reopens following fire
Uptown Target reopens following fire

Brittany Costello
Updated: February 05, 2021 06:30 PM
Created: February 05, 2021 04:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Uptown Target reopened Friday.

It was closed for nearly a month after two people allegedly started multiple fires in the store. A fire outside the store also caused damage. 

A spokesperson for the store said there was no structural damage to the building, and employees were allowed to work during the closure.

The suspected arsonists have not been caught. 
 


