Uptown Transit Center could eventually feature shops, housing

De Reyes said most of the funding would come from the private developer.

“The vast majority of that will be born by the developer himself because they're going to get a lion's share of the rentals,” he said.

However, the City of Albuquerque would pitch in the land and about $700,000 in grant money.

If all of those approvals are granted by the city council, groundbreaking would likely take place in 2020.