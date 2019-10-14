Uptown Transit Center could eventually feature shops, housing | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Uptown Transit Center could eventually feature shops, housing

Nathan O'Neal
October 14, 2019 05:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque city leaders are on the brink of fulfilling a decades-long goal-- transforming the Uptown Transit Center.

Advertisement

The transit center would be transformed into a development that would incorporate housing and storefronts.

“What we're looking at is about 66,000 feet of residential space -- most of that is going to be rental -- and then there'll be about 17,000 square feet commercial feet,” said ABQ Ride spokesperson Rick De Reyes. “There'll be businesses on the bottom floor.”

De Reyes said most of the funding would come from the private developer.

“The vast majority of that will be born by the developer himself because they're going to get a lion's share of the rentals,” he said.

However, the City of Albuquerque would pitch in the land and about $700,000 in grant money.

If all of those approvals are granted by the city council, groundbreaking would likely take place in 2020.

Credits

Nathan O'Neal


Created: October 14, 2019 05:20 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Witness feared for her life after deadly shooting in Roswell
Witness feared for her life after deadly shooting in Roswell
APD: Man shot, killed by SWAT officers in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man shot, killed by SWAT officers in NE Albuquerque
30 years later: Bowling alley massacre still unsolved
30 years later: Bowling alley massacre still unsolved
Key witness hopes Nehemiah Griego will be held accountable
Key witness hopes Nehemiah Griego will be held accountable
New Mexico officially celebrates its first Indigenous Peoples' Day
New Mexico officially celebrates its first Indigenous Peoples' Day
Advertisement



Woman disappears after walking out of her northeast Albuquerque home
Woman disappears after walking out of her northeast Albuquerque home
City pays out $2.3 million in settlements
City pays out $2.3 million in settlements
Mother desperate to recover necklace stolen from daughter's urn
Mother desperate to recover necklace stolen from daughter's urn
Uptown Transit Center could eventually feature shops, housing
Uptown Transit Center could eventually feature shops, housing
Rio Rancho teenagers go viral with song about suicide
Rio Rancho teenagers go viral with song about suicide