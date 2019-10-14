Uptown Transit Center could eventually feature shops, housing
Nathan O'Neal
October 14, 2019 05:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque city leaders are on the brink of fulfilling a decades-long goal-- transforming the Uptown Transit Center.
The transit center would be transformed into a development that would incorporate housing and storefronts.
“What we're looking at is about 66,000 feet of residential space -- most of that is going to be rental -- and then there'll be about 17,000 square feet commercial feet,” said ABQ Ride spokesperson Rick De Reyes. “There'll be businesses on the bottom floor.”
De Reyes said most of the funding would come from the private developer.
“The vast majority of that will be born by the developer himself because they're going to get a lion's share of the rentals,” he said.
However, the City of Albuquerque would pitch in the land and about $700,000 in grant money.
If all of those approvals are granted by the city council, groundbreaking would likely take place in 2020.
