Urgent care hit with repeated vandalism

Scott said in the last four to five months, vandals have lit his dumpster on fire and broken more than a dozen windows.

“And as a result, we’ve changed our landscaping to get rid of larger sized rocks and spent thousands of dollars in fixing windows,” Scott said. “It’s just a chronic ongoing problem.”

Viva Urgent Care is not the only business dealing with this problem. The Metropolitan Community Church of Albuquerque is a block away from Viva and has been vandalized six times in the past two week. The vandals there are also throwing rock at the windows.

Scott said he has contacted the Mayor’s office and APD—asking for increased patrolling in the area.

“It makes me not want to open up more businesses,” he said. “I don't want to own any more commercial buildings in this city that's for sure.”

KOB 4 reached out to an APD and a spokesperson said since Aug. 17, officers have conducted checks on the business four times. APD is also going to have a crime prevention specialist reach out to Scott so they can assess the situation.