Uruguay calls out Albuquerque in travel warning to US
The Associated Press & KOB
August 06, 2019 10:44 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two Latin American governments with U.S. travel advisories have warned of the dangers of visiting the United States after two mass shootings over the weekend left more than 30 people dead.
Uruguay's Foreign Ministry urged citizens who travel to the U.S. to take "extreme precautions." Uruguay specifically warned against traveling to Albuquerque, Baltimore and Detroit, which it claimed have been ranked among the most dangerous cities in the world.
In a release, the ministry said U.S. authorities can't prevent the shootings because of "indiscriminate possession of firearms" and advised Uruguayans to avoid large public events including shopping centers, art and food festivals, and religious gatherings.
Venezuela's Foreign Ministry also issued a statement suggesting that its citizens "postpone travel" to the U.S. in light of "violence and indiscriminate hate crimes."
