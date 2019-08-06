Uruguay calls out Albuquerque in travel warning to US | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Uruguay calls out Albuquerque in travel warning to US

Uruguay calls out Albuquerque in travel warning to US

The Associated Press & KOB
August 06, 2019 10:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two Latin American governments with U.S. travel advisories have warned of the dangers of visiting the United States after two mass shootings over the weekend left more than 30 people dead.

Advertisement

Uruguay's Foreign Ministry urged citizens who travel to the U.S. to take "extreme precautions." Uruguay specifically warned against traveling to Albuquerque, Baltimore and Detroit, which it claimed have been ranked among the most dangerous cities in the world. 

In a release, the ministry said U.S. authorities can't prevent the shootings because of "indiscriminate possession of firearms" and advised Uruguayans to avoid large public events including shopping centers, art and food festivals, and religious gatherings.

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry also issued a statement suggesting that its citizens "postpone travel" to the U.S. in light of "violence and indiscriminate hate crimes."
 

Credits

The Associated Press & KOB


Updated: August 06, 2019 10:44 AM
Created: August 06, 2019 10:43 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Uruguay calls out Albuquerque in travel warning to US
Uruguay calls out Albuquerque in travel warning to US
Family wants answers after city demolishes their home
Family wants answers after city demolishes their home
Rio Rancho community mourns 17-year-old who was shot, killed
Rio Rancho community mourns 17-year-old who was shot, killed
Bicyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
Bicyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
Video: Man rescues dog from hot car in NE Albuquerque
Video: Man rescues dog from hot car in NE Albuquerque
Advertisement




Uruguay calls out Albuquerque in travel warning to US
Uruguay calls out Albuquerque in travel warning to US
APD to meet with community members during National Night Out
APD to meet with community members during National Night Out
Roswell police investigate house that possibly has explosives
Roswell police investigate house that possibly has explosives
New Mexico governor plans summit on domestic terrorism
New Mexico governor plans summit on domestic terrorism
New Mexico lowers state flags to honor shooting victims
New Mexico lowers state flags to honor shooting victims