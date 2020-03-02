U.S. Air Force retires two military working dogs in Albuquerque

"I'm just hoping I can spoil him, that's it. I just want to spoil him," said Staff Sergeant Edwin Arguetta.

The Air Force made sure that just like their human airmen, these dogs get to enjoy their golden years too.

"When they're here, they're all about work, once they get to go actually home after retirement, it's almost like they can brain dump all that and just be a regular dog," Arguetta said.

Before they start their new lives at home, the Air Force wanted to properly honor them for all they have done.

"These are airmen," said Kirtland Air Force Base Commander Colonel David Miller. "Undeniably, they've given us their all, every step of the way, every single day. And so to Mex and Saxo, we wish you nothing but the best in your fur-ever home, as you move on to the next parts of your lives."