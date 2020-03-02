U.S. Air Force retires two military working dogs in Albuquerque

Brianna Wilson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Two military working dogs were relieved of duty and entered retirement after a ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base.
Instead of learning to roll over and play fetch, military working dogs Mex and Saxo devoted most of their lives to patrolling, detecting, serving and protecting. Saxo's former handler, Staff Sergeant Tyler Adams, said he is excited to finally bring him home.
"For probably around the last year and a half, I've wanted nothing more than to just take him home. I think he's going to become a good fit into our family," Adams said.
Mex battled cancer in the final months of his service. Now he gets to go home with one of his former handlers, cancer free.
"I'm just hoping I can spoil him, that's it. I just want to spoil him," said Staff Sergeant Edwin Arguetta.
The Air Force made sure that just like their human airmen, these dogs get to enjoy their golden years too.
"When they're here, they're all about work, once they get to go actually home after retirement, it's almost like they can brain dump all that and just be a regular dog," Arguetta said.
Before they start their new lives at home, the Air Force wanted to properly honor them for all they have done.
"These are airmen," said Kirtland Air Force Base Commander Colonel David Miller. "Undeniably, they've given us their all, every step of the way, every single day. And so to Mex and Saxo, we wish you nothing but the best in your fur-ever home, as you move on to the next parts of your lives."
