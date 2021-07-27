U.S. Air Force takes next step in fuel cleanup at New Mexico base | KOB 4

U.S. Air Force takes next step in fuel cleanup at New Mexico base

The Associated Press
Created: July 27, 2021 11:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says it's ready to outline its work to keep a jet fuel leak from reaching Albuquerque's water supply.

A report to the New Mexico Environment Department is the next step in what has been a yearslong effort to clean up the fuel.

Officials from Kirtland Air Force Base say they'll spend the next several months to a year writing a report. Once the state reviews and approves it, the base can make recommendations for final cleanup.

The Air Force has spent $125 million cleaning up soil and water around the base that's next to Albuquerque.

The fuel leak was detected in 1999.


