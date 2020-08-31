US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime

“This is not a soft drug,” Anderson explained. “It's a drug that's associated with violence both in the use of it and the trafficking.”

Federal authorities are seizing larger amounts of drugs in the state, and Anderson said there are a few reasons why.

“I think it's the cost and it's also a function that the fact that tremendously greater amounts of it are being produced in what we call the super labs in Mexico,” he said. “I think for many years our meth was made locally, was made in much smaller quantities. That has largely been eclipsed by the mass production and cheap production that we're seeing coming from Mexico.”



Anderson said his office is working closely with the DEA to intercept drugs being funneled into the country. They’re also working with Mexican authorities to shut down superlabs.