US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: August 31, 2020 06:47 PM
Created: August 31, 2020 06:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The drug battle on the border is shifting and authorities say New Mexico’s growing meth problem is being fueled by criminal operations in Mexico.
U.S. Attorney for New Mexico John Anderson credits the rise in cheap and available meth for driving Albuquerque’s crime crisis.
“For many areas on our country including New Mexico, I see meth as being the number one public safety threat in that respect as a driver of violent crime,” Anderson said.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, New Mexico’s meth problem is getting worse, with 2020 on track to surpass 2019 and 2018 for total meth seizures coming from Mexico.
“This is not a soft drug,” Anderson explained. “It's a drug that's associated with violence both in the use of it and the trafficking.”
Federal authorities are seizing larger amounts of drugs in the state, and Anderson said there are a few reasons why.
“I think it's the cost and it's also a function that the fact that tremendously greater amounts of it are being produced in what we call the super labs in Mexico,” he said. “I think for many years our meth was made locally, was made in much smaller quantities. That has largely been eclipsed by the mass production and cheap production that we're seeing coming from Mexico.”
Anderson said his office is working closely with the DEA to intercept drugs being funneled into the country. They’re also working with Mexican authorities to shut down superlabs.
