US attorney urges Albuquerque to embrace surge in federal agents | KOB 4
Advertisement

US attorney urges Albuquerque to embrace surge in federal agents

US attorney urges Albuquerque to embrace surge in federal agents

The Associated Press
Updated: July 29, 2020 07:51 AM
Created: July 29, 2020 07:42 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson is defending a decision to deploy 35 more federal agents to Albuquerque to address violent crime, urging the city’s Democratic mayor to embrace the effort.

A letter to Mayor Tim Keller Tuesday reiterated that the new agents will augment existing federal task forces in Albuquerque and not target protests.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced last week the new law enforcement deployment, with assurances it would not involve agents in tactical gear like those used to confront protesters in Portland, Oregon.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque water park up for auction
Albuquerque water park up for auction
Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle
Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle
LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport
LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport
Rufous hummingbirds taking over bird feeders across New Mexico
Rufous hummingbirds taking over bird feeders across New Mexico
Teen's murder may have been the result of mistaken identity
Teen's murder may have been the result of mistaken identity
Advertisement


US attorney urges Albuquerque to embrace surge in federal agents
US attorney urges Albuquerque to embrace surge in federal agents
Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle
Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle
LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport
LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport
New Mexico high school sports try to plan amid uncertainty
New Mexico high school sports try to plan amid uncertainty