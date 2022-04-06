U.S. Border Patrol warns marijuana possession remains illegal at all checkpoints

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: April 06, 2022 11:17 AM
EL PASO, TEXAS – The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector is reminding people that, while New Mexico law allows recreational marijuana use, federal law does not.
Border Patrol issued a statement Tuesday reiterating how, under federal law, marijuana is still classified as a prohibited drug. Agents plan to continue enforcing the law against anyone found to be possessing marijuana at a checkpoint, including in New Mexico.
Border Patrol agents have drug enforcement authority under Title 21 of the U.S. Code.
The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector includes New Mexico and two Texas counties in the El Paso area, including El Paso.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company