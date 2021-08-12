U.S. Department of Commerce awards $1.2 million broadband infrastructure grant to Bernalillo County | KOB 4

U.S. Department of Commerce awards $1.2 million broadband infrastructure grant to Bernalillo County

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 13, 2021 07:40 AM
Created: August 12, 2021 02:11 PM

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced a $1.2 million CARES Act grant will be awarded to Bernalillo County for broadband infrastructure.

The grant will fund fiber optic infrastructure construction to support business expansion.

The grant will be matched with $303,147 in local funds and is expected to create 2,400 jobs and generate $190 million in private investment. 


