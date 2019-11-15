US forest chief, New Mexico governor make stewardship pact | KOB 4
US forest chief, New Mexico governor make stewardship pact

The Associated Press
Created: November 15, 2019 06:32 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Federal and state officials have reached an agreement they say will strengthen their relationship as they work to improve forest conditions in New Mexico.
    
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen signed the so-called shared stewardship agreement during a gathering Thursday in Santa Fe.
    
The agreement has been a work in progress over years and will address issues such as wildfires, drought and invasive species.
    
Officials say the challenges faced by land managers transcend boundaries and affect people beyond the jurisdiction of any single organization, so they have to find new ways of working together and doing business at a greater pace and scale.
    
Under the agreement, the state and national forests plan to evaluate opportunities, threats and alternatives for risk management.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

