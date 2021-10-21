US Forest Service conducting prescribed burn in East Mountains | KOB 4
US Forest Service conducting prescribed burn in East Mountains

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 21, 2021 01:30 PM
Created: October 21, 2021 01:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you live in the Albuquerque metro, you may have seen smoke coming from the East Mountains near I-40.

The U.S. Forest Service and other supporting agencies are conducting a prescribed burn of around 459 acres in the David Canyon area within the Manzanita Mountains. 

The burn began Wednesday and is scheduled to end Friday. Large columns of smoke will be seen in the area during that time.

Visitors are being asked to avoid the areas of Pine Flat, Otero Canyon, Tunnel Canyon, Oak Flats and Mars Court trails system. 


