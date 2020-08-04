US House candidates distancing from Cowboys for Trump leader | KOB 4
US House candidates distancing from Cowboys for Trump leader

The Associated Press
Updated: August 04, 2020 07:51 AM
Created: August 04, 2020 06:21 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Two U.S. House hopefuls in a crucial southern New Mexico race are distancing themselves from a Cowboys for Trump leader who said some Black athletes should “go back to Africa.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small said late Saturday remarks by Couy Griffin were “another example of dangerous rhetoric” coming from someone who also is an Otero County commissioner.

Torres Small says his “comments should be condemned by all.”

Republican former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell also says she disagrees with Griffin's comments.

Griffin told The Associated Press he used a poor choice of words in the video.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

