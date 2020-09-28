US judge dismisses New Mexico privacy claims against Google | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

US judge dismisses New Mexico privacy claims against Google

US judge dismisses New Mexico privacy claims against Google

The Associated Press
Updated: September 28, 2020 11:56 AM
Created: September 28, 2020 11:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district judge has dismissed New Mexico’s privacy claims against Google.

The judge concluded in a ruling Friday that federal laws and regulations do not require direct consent from parents when schools participate in Google's education platforms.

Advertisement

The company had asked that the case be dismissed, saying in court filings that it hasn't violated any laws.

New Mexico can amend its complaint, and Attorney General Hector Balderas said Monday he will continue to litigate to protect child privacy rights.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018, alleging that Twitter, Google and mobile app companies violated state and federal laws by collecting personal information.

In the New Mexico case, the state alleged Google failed to give direct notice to parents and that any notice Google provided wasn't intended for the child's parent and contains terms that no child under the age of 13 would comprehend.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Homicide detectives investigating 'suspicious death' in downtown Albuquerque
Homicide detectives investigating 'suspicious death' in downtown Albuquerque
P-EBT benefits to be extended for nearly 244,000 New Mexico children
P-EBT benefits to be extended for nearly 244,000 New Mexico children
APD investigates deadly crash near Central and Juan Tabo
APD investigates deadly crash near Central and Juan Tabo
Clergy sex abuse scandal leads to end of community garden
Clergy sex abuse scandal leads to end of community garden
4 Investigates: State prison system cuts funds to help newly released inmates
4 Investigates: State prison system cuts funds to help newly released inmates
Advertisement


Albuquerque sees span of several days with multiple deadly shootings
Albuquerque sees span of several days with multiple deadly shootings
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 143 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 143 additional COVID-19 cases
UNM police officer returns to work after posting 'offensive' TikTok video
UNM police officer returns to work after posting 'offensive' TikTok video
Old Town bakery receives surprise tip from community
Old Town bakery receives surprise tip from community
Albuquerque Aquarium, Penguin Chill exhibit to reopen
Albuquerque Aquarium, Penguin Chill exhibit to reopen