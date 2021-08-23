U.S. Marshal explains why deputies exchanged weapons in high school parking lot

According to a letter sent to families by the school, an individual had seen the exchange and came forward to alert school security that there were two individuals with weapons in the parking lot. The school briefly went under a shelter-in-place order.

Chavez said she is sorry students at Rio Grande High School had to witness it and she's glad the school took the situation seriously – but she also stands by the decision her deputies made.

"Do we wish it wouldn't have been a school and wouldn't have been students? Absolutely," Chavez said. "But I will not question as to why they made that call at that time."

As a former FBI agent who has investigated violent crimes for 22 years, Chavez said she understands what it's like to work in the field and wants to share that understanding with the community.

"I don't want what happened to come across that I am minimizing it, because I recognize that it is concerning, but I also want to re-emphasize what the mission at hand was, and it was to apprehend someone who had already proven himself to be a danger to our community," Chavez said.

The U.S. Marshals Service wants to also emphasize that no students or staff were put in harm's way last Wednesday. At the end of the day, they were able to successfully arrested the wanted felon.