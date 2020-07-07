US nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility | KOB 4
US nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility

US nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility Photo: Albuquerque Journal via AP, File

The Associated Press
Updated: July 07, 2020 12:49 PM
Created: July 07, 2020 12:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at one of the nation's premier nuclear labs are investigating the potential exposure of employees to plutonium.

Los Alamos National Laboratory has confirmed that 15 workers are being evaluated after a breach involving a gloved box that was being used to handle the material. The incident happened in June.

The lab says the area inside the plutonium facility was secured and there's no risk to public health or safety.

The lab is preparing to resume and ramp up production of the plutonium cores used to trigger nuclear weapons.

It's facing of a 2026 deadline to begin producing at least 30 cores a year.

