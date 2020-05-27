U.S. Postal Service sees package surge in New Mexico under COVID-19 conditions

The Postal Service handled double the number of packages last week compared to the same week last year. Aside from Albuquerque, there were also huge spikes in Roswell and Otero County. Many other offices were at least double the typical amount, including Santa Fe, Taos, Gallup, Grants, Alamogordo and Las Cruces

Joe Sandoval, who works oversees USPS customer relations in Albuquerque, says the rush is taking a toll on workers.

“It’s been very frustrating for our employees. We’re calling it a second peak season,” he said. “They’re tired. They’re working long hours six, seven days a week.”

Some Albuquerque locations are handling 100,000 packages in one day, according to Sandoval.

“We’re over what we do in Christmas at this point,” he said.

They’ve hired 36 more employees, but some packages still aren’t arriving on time.

“We have had several delays with our packages, and we do apologize to our customers for that,” Sandoval said. “We want to just let them know and assure them that we will get their packages to them.”

The surge comes while workers are at risk themselves.

“There is some fear that they could actually get the virus themselves, so they’re taking extra precautions to make sure that they’re safe,” Sandoval said.

He says, along with a huge increase in online shopping, he’s noticing lots of protective equipment and cleaning supplies in the mail, and there’s an uptick in family members sending packages to one another.

If the surge continues into early fall, Sandoval says they’ll have to hire even more people.

Congress has been debating adding to the Postal Service’s budget. The recent increase in package demand has helped, but letter mail is what impacts the bottom line the most. It was already trending down and has now dropped about 40% during the pandemic.