US Postal Service will deliver letters to and from Santa

Casey Torres
Updated: December 06, 2019 10:28 AM
Created: December 06, 2019 09:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Letters to Santa Claus are piling up at post offices across the country. 

"We've always had letters where the children send them to Santa Claus and we get them delivered to Santa Claus,” said Joseph Sandoval with the U.S. Postal Service.

For the past couple of years, Mr. Claus has had some free time to write back to all his own pals. He joined the North Pole Postmark Program.

With the program, USPS employees help get letters to Santa in the North Pole. Once Santa receives the letter, he will write back to them. Kids will get a letter postmarked from the North Pole.

However, there are a few important steps parents have to follow to make sure their kids receive a response. You can follow them here:

  • To send a letter, you need a first class postage stamp.
  • If you send them by December 6th, you won’t need to pay extra for priority or express mail.
  • Letters from New Mexico need to be sent out by December 14th to guarantee Santa’s reply will arrive before Christmas Day.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

