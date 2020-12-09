US Postal Service's 'Operation Santa' goes digital

Santa Claus

123 Elf Rd.

North Pole

88888

Once USPS receives those letters, a person can adopt them.

USPS gives them a barcode to keep the children’s location private. The adopters use the code to send the gifts.

“But this year marks the first year that we’ve taken it digitally across the nation. This is the first time people across the nation have the opportunity to adopt letters from Santa, and it’s been a great experience. We’ve had a lot of positive reaction to it,” said Spurgeon.

A person can go to the USPS website to look through letters uploaded from across the country.

Letters need to be mailed out before Dec. 15 in order to be considered for adoption. Not all letters will be picked.



If you plan to adopt a letter, these are the dates to ship them by to make sure they get delivered before or on Christmas Day: