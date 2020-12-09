US Postal Service's 'Operation Santa' goes digital

Casey Torres
Updated: December 09, 2020 01:47 PM
Created: December 09, 2020 01:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The United States Postal Service’s Operation Santa is still helping children receive their Christmas gifts this year.
“I think the USPS Operation Santa is a way to give to the people a measure of holiday cheer,” said Rod Spurgeon, a USPS communications specialist. “It’s that kind of holiday cheer that will bring something special into the lives of people that are maybe not facing such good situations right now.”
For 108 years, Operation Santa has helped St. Nick grant wishes.
Kids send their letters to Father Christmas by addressing their stamped envelope to:
Santa Claus
123 Elf Rd.
North Pole
88888
Once USPS receives those letters, a person can adopt them.
USPS gives them a barcode to keep the children’s location private. The adopters use the code to send the gifts.
“But this year marks the first year that we’ve taken it digitally across the nation. This is the first time people across the nation have the opportunity to adopt letters from Santa, and it’s been a great experience. We’ve had a lot of positive reaction to it,” said Spurgeon.
A person can go to the USPS website to look through letters uploaded from across the country.
Letters need to be mailed out before Dec. 15 in order to be considered for adoption. Not all letters will be picked.
If you plan to adopt a letter, these are the dates to ship them by to make sure they get delivered before or on Christmas Day:
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company