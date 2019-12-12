US seeks dismissal of New Mexico's immigration lawsuit | KOB 4
US seeks dismissal of New Mexico's immigration lawsuit

The Associated Press
December 12, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - U.S. lawyers want a judge to dismiss claims by New Mexico that immigration officials shirked their duties earlier this year by quickly releasing thousands of mostly Central American migrants into communities after they crossed into the United States.

New Mexico claimed in a lawsuit filed in June that the practice left communities to pick up the tab for housing and feeding the asylum-seekers until they moved on to find relatives or other hosts elsewhere in the U.S.

A judge heard arguments Wednesday but it could be some time before a ruling is issued.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

