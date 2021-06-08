US senator weighs in on New Mexico stream access fight | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

US senator weighs in on New Mexico stream access fight

US senator weighs in on New Mexico stream access fight

The Associated Press
Created: June 08, 2021 11:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is weighing in on a long-running dispute in New Mexico over public access to rivers and streams that flow through private property.

The Democratic lawmaker is urging a panel of state officials to deny pending applications from landowners seeking certifications that would allow them to prohibit access.

In a letter to the state Game Commission, Heinrich wrote that granting the applications would open the door to giving wealthy private landowners control over every watercourse in New Mexico and would violate state law.

The commission is set to consider the applications at a special meeting June 18.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Man shot, child injured in chaotic string of events in SE Albuquerque
Man shot, child injured in chaotic string of events in SE Albuquerque
Man charged with homicide by vehicle for crash that killed priest
Man charged with homicide by vehicle for crash that killed priest
Albuquerque family says man shot at their vehicle in road rage incident
Albuquerque family says man shot at their vehicle in road rage incident
Police: Man accidentally shot himself in leg following road rage incident
Police: Man accidentally shot himself in leg following road rage incident
Man indicted for killing of teenager, but mother still wants answers
Man indicted for killing of teenager, but mother still wants answers