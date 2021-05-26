US wildlife managers propose protections for rare chicken | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: May 26, 2021 01:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers are proposing federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday said it will consider public comments and scientific information over the coming months before making a final determination.

Once listed as a threatened species, the chicken’s habitat spans parts of five states — including a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin.

Environmentalists have been pushing to reinstate federal protections.

Landowners and the oil and gas industry have been working on voluntary conservation programs.

Still, federal officials say threats remain.

They're proposing to list the northern population as threatened and those in eastern New Mexico and the southern Texas Panhandle as endangered.


