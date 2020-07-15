USA Network pulls the plug on TV series production in New Mexico

However, the series is being shopped around and could get picked back up again.

“There’s a huge backlog and a huge demand for content and everyone’s behind,” said Amber Dodson, Director of the New Mexico Film Office. “The industry is pretty much shut down. Most projects are on hold, halted in the gates when the world opens up.”

Dodson said while they do agree with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's plan to temporarily suspend production, “It’s detrimental in the short term of course."

The long term, however, is proving to be successful. Dodson says they’ve recently had a ton of interest from production companies.

“With COVID-19, New Mexico seems to be more appealing to especially companies in Los Angeles," she said.

Dodson said companies who had previously booked other locations now want to relocate here because of the competitive incentives.

She couldn’t give too many hints about who might be coming but did say, “low budget, super high budget, TV film, studio, indies, and commercials.”

The bottom line from our film experts: trust the process. They said when the state does reopen, production will be back with a boom.