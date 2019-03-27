USA Today blog names most interesting chile dishes in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- USA Today named ten of the most interesting chile dishes in Albuquerque.
They include New Mexico green chile pizza crust from Golden Crown Panaderia, red chile ribs at El Pinto, potato gnochhi in green chile sauce at Campo at Los Pablanos, and Creamy green chile chicken soup at Cocina Azul.
