USA Today blog names most interesting chile dishes in Albuquerque

USA Today blog names most interesting chile dishes in Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
March 27, 2019 03:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- USA Today named ten of the most interesting chile dishes in Albuquerque.

They include New Mexico green chile pizza crust from Golden Crown Panaderia, red chile ribs at El Pinto, potato gnochhi in green chile sauce at Campo at Los Pablanos, and Creamy green chile chicken soup at Cocina Azul.

Click here to read the full list

Joshua Panas


Updated: March 27, 2019 03:06 PM
Created: March 27, 2019 03:04 PM

