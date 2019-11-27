USDA shares Thanksgiving safety tips

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The USDA shared food safety tips to prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses this Thanksgiving.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 1 in 6 Americans (48 million people) get sick from foodborne illness every year.
While most Americans practice safe food handling for the holiday, USDA officials said there are some key steps that people overlook.
Here are five tips the USDA offered so families can enjoy a safe Thanksgiving meal:
1. Don’t wash the turkey before cooking it
2. Defrost turkey in the refrigerator, using the cold-water method, or by microwave
3. Use a meat thermometer
4. Don’t store food outside even if it’s cold
5. Store leftovers for no longer than four days in the refrigerator
For more information about the USDA’s safety tips, click here.
