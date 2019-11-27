USDA shares Thanksgiving safety tips

Here are five tips the USDA offered so families can enjoy a safe Thanksgiving meal:

1. Don’t wash the turkey before cooking it

2. Defrost turkey in the refrigerator, using the cold-water method, or by microwave

3. Use a meat thermometer

4. Don’t store food outside even if it’s cold

5. Store leftovers for no longer than four days in the refrigerator

