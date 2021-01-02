USPS asks for help following multiple armed robberies in Albuquerque

"We're asking the public to keep an eye out, if you see something, say something, call 911, be a good witness," Robinson said.

Right now, they're investigating eight cases, including one just last week. The first reported incident happened in mid-October along Coors Boulevard NW.

"During the holidays, we will investigate mail thefts, some parcel thefts," Robinson said. "This is very rare that a weapon will be used, and I think a lot of the reason we don't see it as much is because it could get you 25 years in prison if you use a handgun in mail theft."

It's not just Albuquerque though, a letter carrier in Santa Fe reported a robbery in late November.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers or the Postal Inspection Hotline (877) 876-2455.

Watch the video above to see the full descriptions of the cars and suspects nvolved.