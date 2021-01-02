USPS asks for help following multiple armed robberies in Albuquerque

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's been a busy year for postal carriers with deliveries on the rise. More than 600,000 employees delivered 130 billion pieces of mail in 2020, with 20 million a day in December.
But over the past few months, armed robberies have been on the rise.
"This is specific to Albuquerque right now, this isn't really a trend nationwide," Postal Inspector Brook Robinson said.
In November, northeast Albuquerque had three separate reported USPS armed robberies.
"We're asking the public to keep an eye out, if you see something, say something, call 911, be a good witness," Robinson said.
Right now, they're investigating eight cases, including one just last week. The first reported incident happened in mid-October along Coors Boulevard NW.
"During the holidays, we will investigate mail thefts, some parcel thefts," Robinson said. "This is very rare that a weapon will be used, and I think a lot of the reason we don't see it as much is because it could get you 25 years in prison if you use a handgun in mail theft."
It's not just Albuquerque though, a letter carrier in Santa Fe reported a robbery in late November.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers or the Postal Inspection Hotline (877) 876-2455.
Watch the video above to see the full descriptions of the cars and suspects nvolved.
