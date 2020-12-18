USPS overwhelmed with surge of holiday packages amid pandemic

“This is really our time to make sure everybody gets to enjoy the holiday season,” Spurgeon added.

The USPS realizes many families are shipping to each other instead of seeing each other this year, which means USPS employees are putting in more hours than usual.

“A lot of employees are working extra over time, extra days,” Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon said small praises of appreciation make a world of difference for employees.

“Nothing helps someone's stress level like a note of thank you,” he said. "Take the time to say thank you."

Residents like Madrid have extended their thanks for postal workers by taking it one step further.

“Our mailman is William. He's a very good mail man. We love him. He's here every day, and he gets goodies every day also,” Madrid said. “He's a very good mailman. He's a real good friend now."

Madrid admits it’s also because he gets a lot of mail.

The USPS hired more than 1,000 new workers in New Mexico to help with the demand. The last opportunity to have something delivered by Christmas is to use priority mail express by Dec. 23.