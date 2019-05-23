USPS to collect mail from select boxes on Memorial Day | KOB 4
USPS to collect mail from select boxes on Memorial Day

USPS to collect mail from select boxes on Memorial Day Photo: An Errant Knight / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0

Marian Camacho
May 23, 2019 10:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The United State Postal Service will be collecting mail on Memorial Day, but only from those blue USPS collection boxes and from Post Office mail drops.

“Even though Monday is a federal holiday, we understand many customers will have mailings they would like to send out,” Albuquerque Postmaster Chris Yazzie. “We hope our customers will take advantage of these extra services. We appreciate their business.”

USPS retail locations will be closed on Monday but select locations will offer self-service kiosks that will be available to use.  Customers can search for open locations here.

USPS will resume normal operations and hours on Tuesday, May 28.

