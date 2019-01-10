Utility agencies offer assistance to those affected by government shutdown

“PNM will not be disconnecting power for federal employees, due to non-payment, during the government shutdown because it is simply the right thing to do,” said Becky Teague, vice president of PNM customer service operations.

Additionally, the Water Authority announced that any federal employee that has been furloughed during the shutdown will be allowed to defer their water bill payments without penalty while they are out of work. Click here to contact the Water Authority.

“We hope that by allowing them to delay their water bill payments that we can relieve some of the financial pressures they may be facing,” said Trudy E. Jones, Albuquerque City Councilor and Chair of the Water Authority Board.