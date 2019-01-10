Utility agencies offer assistance to those affected by government shutdown | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Utility agencies offer assistance to those affected by government shutdown

Utility agencies offer assistance to those affected by government shutdown

KOB Web Staff
January 10, 2019 06:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As the federal government shutdown continues to impact government workers in New Mexico, the state’s utility agencies are offering assistance.

Advertisement

The New Mexico Gas Company encourages customers to call them at 1-888-664-2726 to arrange payment plans or to inquire about additional assistance during the shutdown. Customers will have to provide proper documentation to be eligible for the offered services.

PNM announced that it will not disconnect any federal employee’s service during the shutdown. To contact PNM about this service click here.

“PNM will not be disconnecting power for federal employees, due to non-payment, during the government shutdown because it is simply the right thing to do,” said Becky Teague, vice president of PNM customer service operations.

Additionally, the Water Authority announced that any federal employee that has been furloughed during the shutdown will be allowed to defer their water bill payments without penalty while they are out of work. Click here to contact the Water Authority. 

“We hope that by allowing them to delay their water bill payments that we can relieve some of the financial pressures they may be facing,” said Trudy E. Jones, Albuquerque City Councilor and Chair of the Water Authority Board.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: January 10, 2019 06:56 PM
Created: January 10, 2019 06:08 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client
Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque
Advertisement




Family of missing Albuquerque man searches for answers
Family of missing Albuquerque man searches for answers
Utility agencies offer assistance to those affected by government shutdown
Utility agencies offer assistance to those affected by government shutdown
Lawmakers tasked with making crucial changes to education system
Lawmakers tasked with making crucial changes to education system
Republican sponsors bill that would allow medical marijuana in schools
Republican sponsors bill that would allow medical marijuana in schools
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education