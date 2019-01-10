Utility agencies offer assistance to those affected by government shutdown
KOB Web Staff
January 10, 2019 06:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As the federal government shutdown continues to impact government workers in New Mexico, the state’s utility agencies are offering assistance.
The New Mexico Gas Company encourages customers to call them at 1-888-664-2726 to arrange payment plans or to inquire about additional assistance during the shutdown. Customers will have to provide proper documentation to be eligible for the offered services.
PNM announced that it will not disconnect any federal employee’s service during the shutdown. To contact PNM about this service click here.
“PNM will not be disconnecting power for federal employees, due to non-payment, during the government shutdown because it is simply the right thing to do,” said Becky Teague, vice president of PNM customer service operations.
Additionally, the Water Authority announced that any federal employee that has been furloughed during the shutdown will be allowed to defer their water bill payments without penalty while they are out of work. Click here to contact the Water Authority.
“We hope that by allowing them to delay their water bill payments that we can relieve some of the financial pressures they may be facing,” said Trudy E. Jones, Albuquerque City Councilor and Chair of the Water Authority Board.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 10, 2019 06:56 PM
Created: January 10, 2019 06:08 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved