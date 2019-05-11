Utility, city converting streetlights in Albuquerque to LED | KOB 4
Advertisement

Utility, city converting streetlights in Albuquerque to LED

Utility, city converting streetlights in Albuquerque to LED

Associated Press
May 11, 2019 09:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque and Public Service Co. of New Mexico plan to convert all of the over 11,000 PNM-owned streetlights in New Mexico's most populous city to energy-efficient LED by the end of the year.
    
Officials say the conversion project is intended to save money on electricity and to improve lighting in neighborhoods.
    
The conversion project began last month in the International District and crews will complete the work in phases as they move from one part of the city to another.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: May 11, 2019 09:40 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police arrest man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Police arrest man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Judge released man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Judge released man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Plan to crack down on crime in Albuquerque includes 50 NMSP officers
Plan to crack down on crime in Albuquerque includes 50 NMSP officers
Record number of Native Americans graduating from UNM School of Medicine
Record number of Native Americans graduating from UNM School of Medicine
Advertisement




Police arrest man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Police arrest man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Utility, city converting streetlights in Albuquerque to LED
Utility, city converting streetlights in Albuquerque to LED
Nob Hill Triangle Substation extends hours
Nob Hill Triangle Substation extends hours
Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Plan to crack down on crime in Albuquerque includes 50 NMSP officers
Plan to crack down on crime in Albuquerque includes 50 NMSP officers