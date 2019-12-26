Utility extends aid for Navajo workforce scholarship program

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's largest electric utility is making a $500,000 commitment to Navajo students in the Four Corners region to ensure they will continue to receive dedicated funding for future job opportunities.
Public Service Co. of New Mexico recently announced its pledge as the utility prepares to close the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington.
In operation for decades, the power plant and the coal mine that feeds it have employed many tribal members.
The utility already has funneled $1 million to the workforce training scholarship program since 2013.
In that time, almost 700 scholarships have been awarded.
