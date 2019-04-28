Utility to request reconsideration of line for Facebook site | KOB 4
Associated Press
April 28, 2019 10:02 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico electric utility wants state regulators to reconsider their rejection of the utility's proposal to have ratepayers pay half of the cost for installing a new transmission line to serve a Facebook data center and to instead have Facebook pay $39 million.
    
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Public Service Co. of New Mexico on Monday will refile its request with the Public Regulation Commission.
    
The 45-mile (72-kilometer) line between a switching station at Clines Corners and a new station in Sandoval County would supply electricity from renewable sources to the Facebook facility being built near Los Lunas.
    
An executive with a Facebook subsidiary has said the commission's decision raised serious concerns that could affect Facebook's commitments for the project.

Credits

Associated Press


Created: April 28, 2019 10:02 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

