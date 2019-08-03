Utility's tree trimmings becoming food for zoo animals | KOB 4
Advertisement

Utility's tree trimmings becoming food for zoo animals

Utility's tree trimmings becoming food for zoo animals

Associated Press
August 03, 2019 10:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico utility's trimmings are becoming food for plant-eating animals at Albuquerque's zoo.
    
Public Service Co. of New Mexico says it is collaborating with the ABQ BioPark to have branches trimmed from trees routinely delivered to the zoo for donation as food for grazing animals such as giraffes and elephants.
    
Utilities such as Albuquerque-based PNM routinely trim trees around power lines to maintain proper clearances under circumstances such as strong winds and sagging of wires because of heat.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: August 03, 2019 10:01 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Following husband's death, Rio Rancho woman realizes dream of becoming pro bodybuilder
Following husband's death, Rio Rancho woman realizes dream of becoming pro bodybuilder
Family launches search parties for missing Marine
Family launches search parties for missing Marine
APD launches 2 investigations into deadly hit-and-run crash
APD launches 2 investigations into deadly hit-and-run crash
Improvements promised for dangerous highways in SE NM
Improvements promised for dangerous highways in SE NM
Albuquerque police investigate two deadly shootings within hours of each other
Albuquerque police investigate two deadly shootings within hours of each other
Advertisement




State auditor requests information from embattled Las Vegas mayor
State auditor requests information from embattled Las Vegas mayor
1 charge tossed against judge in secret recording case
1 charge tossed against judge in secret recording case
Utility's tree trimmings becoming food for zoo animals
Utility's tree trimmings becoming food for zoo animals
Family launches search parties for missing Marine
Family launches search parties for missing Marine
Highway to be closed in Otero County to remove crash debris
Highway to be closed in Otero County to remove crash debris