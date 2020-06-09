Utilizing PPP loan to stay afloat, Sawmill Market business hopeful to reopen soon

Meyer said she wanted to permanently settle her pizza catering business into Sawmill Market.

"It was right at the opening when everything kind of went wacky,” she said.

Meyer said Sawmill Market has been supportive of its tenants, but expenses were still piling up, so she got a PPP loan.

"It's going to be integral piece of the financial puzzle when we re-open for retraining our employees, restocking our food and what not,” she said.

Anne Haines works for a nonprofit lender in the Duke City.

"We are, at DreamSpring, an economic first responder,” she said.

Haines said DreamSpring has made it a goal to distribute $100 million of PPP loans to small New Mexican businesses in the month of June. She said in some instances, businesses may not even need to pay back the loan.

"We want minority entrepreneurs, veteran entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, very, very, tiny businesses that might be in rural communities to come to DreamSpring and apply for a PPP loan,” she said.

To learn more about applying for PPP loans, click here.