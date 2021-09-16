VA ready to hire as number of claims rise

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Veteran Affairs Offices need to staff up as recent changes mean more claims are on the way, and they want to be sure they have enough people to handle the demand.
To help reduce the current backlog of disability claims and prepare for a surge in new ones the Albuquerque Regional Veteran Affairs Office is hiring 20 processors to keep up.
" As a result of new policy changes, where it could increase the number of claims received, we just want to make sure we have enough staff on hand to address those claims,” said Cesar Romero, with Albuquerque’s Regional Veteran Affairs Office.
The need for help stems from an expansion in qualifying disability conditions. The VA added three presumptive condition related to exposure to airborne hazards during military service in southwest Asia and certain other areas.
The conditions include:
Asthma
Rhinitis
Sinusitis
"We're looking for veterans, we are looking for military spouses, college graduates, we're looking essentially for looking for anyone dedicated to serving veterans and assisting their family members."
Romero said it takes about 125 days to process a claim from start to finish. According to the VA, ever since moving to a paperless system, the claims backlog went from 600,000 in 2012 To below 100,000 in 2017.
Romero said they want to fill these jobs as soon as possible. Pay ranges from $37,000 all the way to $86,000 a year depending on the position. Visit Usajobs.gov for additional information.
