VA ready to hire as number of claims rise

The need for help stems from an expansion in qualifying disability conditions. The VA added three presumptive condition related to exposure to airborne hazards during military service in southwest Asia and certain other areas.

The conditions include:

Asthma

Rhinitis

Sinusitis

"We're looking for veterans, we are looking for military spouses, college graduates, we're looking essentially for looking for anyone dedicated to serving veterans and assisting their family members."

Romero said it takes about 125 days to process a claim from start to finish. According to the VA, ever since moving to a paperless system, the claims backlog went from 600,000 in 2012 To below 100,000 in 2017.

Romero said they want to fill these jobs as soon as possible. Pay ranges from $37,000 all the way to $86,000 a year depending on the position. Visit Usajobs.gov for additional information.