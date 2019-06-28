Vacant home catches fire in SE Albuquerque

The city and the neighborhood coalition have been working on tackling abandoned homes and vacant properties. Just down the street, a man has just moved into another property and plans on fixing it up.

"If you care about your neighborhoods and surroundings, it shows, and you can spring up property value," said Shawn Johnson, the new neighbor.

Johnson said at first he couldn't find a good fit for him and his three dogs. Then a management company reached out to him, asking if he'd move into a vacant house to help keep trouble away.

"It's a little overwhelming, but it is something that needs to be done," Johnson said. "The apartment inside was actually really dirty. They haven't had a cleaning crew come in to clean it. They're getting ready to replace the windows, the flooring."

"We want people to know that these homes can be rehabilitated," Naomi Dennis said. "We want families to know that there's an opportunity to buy rehabilitated homes that were one blighted."

The city has identified the top 100 worst vacant homes and are working on getting those properties cleaned up.

The District 6 Coalition has been working with nonprofits and UNM on the problem, too.