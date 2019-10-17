Vacant home in Ventana Ranch vandalized | KOB 4
Vacant home in Ventana Ranch vandalized

Joy Wang
October 17, 2019 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A vacant house on the westside has become an eyesore for some Albuquerque residents.

A Ventana Ranch house was splattered with black and silver graffiti.

“It's definitely an eyesore and you wonder if it's going to happen to your house or you just don't know,” said one resident.

Over the years there have break-ins and car thefts, but neighbors admit that graffiti like this is a first.

“We've not seen graffiti,” one resident said. “This is the first time I’ve seen graffiti. especially to that extent.”

The realtors representing the property told KOB 4 that it is bank-owned. They do not know who the vandals are and are working to clean it up.

“I just don't think you can escape it. I mean, we moved here to begin with because there was less crime but I don't think you can escape it here,” a resident said.

Another neighbor reached out to KOB 4 and said there was a party in the area where a group of teens got out of hand. They claimed that one of them spray painted that vacant home.

Joy Wang


Created: October 17, 2019 10:31 PM

