Vacant home in Ventana Ranch vandalized

Over the years there have break-ins and car thefts, but neighbors admit that graffiti like this is a first.

“We've not seen graffiti,” one resident said. “This is the first time I’ve seen graffiti. especially to that extent.”

The realtors representing the property told KOB 4 that it is bank-owned. They do not know who the vandals are and are working to clean it up.

“I just don't think you can escape it. I mean, we moved here to begin with because there was less crime but I don't think you can escape it here,” a resident said.

Another neighbor reached out to KOB 4 and said there was a party in the area where a group of teens got out of hand. They claimed that one of them spray painted that vacant home.