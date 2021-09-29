Vaccination deadline nears for health care workers

Hospitals are reporting to NMDOH as of this week:

88% of hospital workers are fully vaccinated

7% have approved medical or religious exemptions

4% are partially vaccinated

1% of hospital workers remain unvaccinated.

“A 1% impact on health care workers in our state would mean that all the other health care workers would have to work 1% harder. They're already working as hard as they can, so I think it's a big deal,” said Scrase.

A public service announcement was posted by New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council Wednesday that explained a nursing shortage has become a major threat to public health. Fewer nurses mean there's no one there for patients.

NMDOH officials said the risk of losing staff to this requirement is not as risky as losing them to COVID-19.

“Somebody has calculated that you can lose as many or more health care workers by just not having them vaccinated at all, since that percentage was previously 30%.”

The deadline for the vaccination requirement is Aug. 2.