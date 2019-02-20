Valencia County becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary County | KOB 4
Valencia County becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary County

Joy Wang
February 20, 2019 10:09 PM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M.- Valencia County became a Second Amendment Sanctuary County Wednesday night.

County commissioners approved the measure with a 3-1 vote.

Dozens of people packed the county commission meeting to voice their opinions, most of them supporting the measure.

“I am 75 years of age and a background [check] would not have prevented these two nuts from carjacking this old Vietnam veteran,” said a man who was in favor of the resolution.

Opponents of the resolution said a sanctuary county defies the laws within the state. They added that gun control legislation in Santa Fe is about creating safer communities, not taking guns away from responsible gun owners.

“This is not whether we support these Second Amendment or not, we all do,” said a person against the resolution. “We also support safer communities, reasonable restrictions.”

The one commissioner who voted against the resolution said that local government shouldn't be pitted against the state.

Valencia County was the eighth New Mexico county to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

Sandoval County is expected to hear a similar proposal Thursday night.

