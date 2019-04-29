Valencia County experiencing spike in vehicle thefts
Megan Abundis
April 29, 2019 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The number of auto theft cases in Valencia County is skyrocketing.
“On average, at least, we're getting two stolen vehicle cases a day," said Valencia County Sgt. Joseph Roland.
That number includes cars that were recovered in Valencia County.
Deputies say they're finding stolen cars - often from Albuquerque - in El Cerro Mission and Meadow Lake.
Sgt. Roland said the criminals have become more brazen and dangerous.
‘When law enforcement officers make contact with them, attempt to stop them, they sometimes taunt law enforcement officers,” Sgt. Roland said.
Sgt. Roland believes the penalties for property crimes aren't strong enough to deter car thieves from stealing cars over and over again.
“I just hate to see how much it puts us and the public at risk to recover stolen property," he said.
In Valencia County, Sgt. Roland says some car thieves are stealing for the adrenaline rush. Others, he says, are dismantling cars to sell for parts.
The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is using new technology to combat the spike in car thefts, including license plate readers.
