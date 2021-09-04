Valencia County residents react to police shootout

"It's tragic, and it's horrible and I was frightened for the officers involved,” said Maxfield.

Friday’s violent encounter is not Baca's first run-in with police.

According to court documents that KOB 4 obtained, Baca has been charged with multiple felonies in 2018 where officers with the Bernalillo Police Department went to a domestic violence call outside a Super 8 Motel.

At the motel, they were told Baca was beating up his girlfriend by "slamming her into glass."

When one of the officers tried to detain Baca, "he pulled away and punched the officer multiple times," breaking bones in the officer's face and giving him a concussion.

Baca was arrested and pleaded guilty to aggravated battery upon a police officer resulting in great bodily harm, which is a felony.

Other documents show Baca violated probation multiple times, and eventually a bench warrant was issued in 2020.