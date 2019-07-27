Valencia County sees influx of pets at shelters

"I mean 79 animals in 24 hours is ridiculous," Nugin said.

In June Nugin said the shelter received more than 568 animals, 244 of them were animal surrenders. They expect July numbers will surpass that.

Usually, they only see 400 animals come in a month. Nugin says the increase in numbers is maddening and exhausting.

"We have five animal control officers, but I mean the calls come in daily," she said. "We have some problem areas like Meadowlake and El Cerro it's just nonstop all day the calls that come in for stray animals."

Officer Ricardo Egan is a part of that animal control team.

"I have a hard time walking through the kennels," Egan said. "I do my job. If I have to take dogs in, I will. But, now I just keep my head down because it's so sad to see the dogs in and out, the kennels are always full."

Egan says the repercussions of giving your pet back aren't strict enough.

"It doesn't cost anything to release your animal, maybe it should,” he said.

The shelter hit 100-percent full this week, they say many of the animals they bring in aren't spayed or neutered.

"We have so many litters of puppies constantly surrendered," Nugin said.

But with so many dogs coming in, the shelter says there just isn't room.

"Still somedays we need to euthanize because of space," she said. "They are guilty of taking up a kennel nothing more."

It costs less than $100 to adopt a pet from Valencia County.