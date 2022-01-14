Valencia High School set for transition to remote learning

Jonathan Fjeld
LOS LUNAS, N.M. – Valencia High School is set to transition to remote learning, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Los Lunas Schools Superintendent Arsenio Romero announced the high school will be moving to remote learning through Friday, Jan. 21. The school will resume in-person learning Monday, Jan. 24.
Lunch will continue to be provided on a grab-and-go basis at the school from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. School activities and athletics will also continue.
All other Los Lunas Schools will remain on a normal, in-person schedule for now.
