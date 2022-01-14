Valencia High School set for transition to remote learning | KOB 4

Valencia High School set for transition to remote learning

Valencia High School set for transition to remote learning

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 14, 2022 09:41 AM
Created: January 14, 2022 09:39 AM

LOS LUNAS, N.M. – Valencia High School is set to transition to remote learning, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Los Lunas Schools Superintendent Arsenio Romero announced the high school will be moving to remote learning through Friday, Jan. 21. The school will resume in-person learning Monday, Jan. 24.

Lunch will continue to be provided on a grab-and-go basis at the school from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. School activities and athletics will also continue. 

All other Los Lunas Schools will remain on a normal, in-person schedule for now.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

$9.8 million in student loan cancellation coming for some NM borrowers
$9.8 million in student loan cancellation coming for some NM borrowers
Governor considers recruiting New Mexico National Guardsmen for teaching positions
Governor considers recruiting New Mexico National Guardsmen for teaching positions
New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 5,547 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 5,547 additional COVID-19 cases
Business leaders react to Supreme Court blocking vaccine mandate
Business leaders react to Supreme Court blocking vaccine mandate
DOJ oversight of APD: Mayor Keller announces new strategy
DOJ oversight of APD: Mayor Keller announces new strategy