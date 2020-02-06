Valentine's Day gift spending expected to be over $21 billion

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — February can be an expensive month. People are expected to spend $21 billion this year for Valentine’s Day.
Del Esparza, the President of Esparza Digital & Advertising said most people typically spend over $200.
This is the break down of how much their purchases can amount to nationwide:
However, Eaparza’s agency found not many men know “the perfect” gift is.
"In New Mexico, what women want is jewelry," he said. "What men are buying them is lingerie, so there's a disconnect."
Esparza said 86% of states nationwide have men buying the wrong gift for women. He advises people to ask their significant other what they would like, instead of risking getting the wrong gift by surprising them. That can make or break a relationship.
"As much as 53 percent of women have indicated that they will break up with their significant other if they get the wrong gift,” said Esparza.
