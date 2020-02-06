Valentine's Day gift spending expected to be over $21 billion | KOB 4
Casey Torres
Created: February 06, 2020 08:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — February can be an expensive month. People are expected to spend $21 billion this year for Valentine’s Day.

Del Esparza, the President of Esparza Digital & Advertising said most people typically spend over $200.

This is the break down of how much their purchases can amount to nationwide:

  • $4 billion for jewelry
  • $3.5 billion for date night
  • $2 billion for candy
  • $1 billion for greeting cards
  • $650 million for pets

However, Eaparza’s agency found not many men know “the perfect” gift is.

"In New Mexico, what women want is jewelry," he said. "What men are buying them is lingerie, so there's a disconnect."

Esparza said 86% of states nationwide have men buying the wrong gift for women. He advises people to ask their significant other what they would like, instead of risking getting the wrong gift by surprising them. That can make or break a relationship.

"As much as 53 percent of women have indicated that they will break up with their significant other if they get the wrong gift,” said Esparza.


