Valentine's Day gift spending expected to be over $21 billion

"In New Mexico, what women want is jewelry," he said. "What men are buying them is lingerie, so there's a disconnect."

Esparza said 86% of states nationwide have men buying the wrong gift for women. He advises people to ask their significant other what they would like, instead of risking getting the wrong gift by surprising them. That can make or break a relationship.

"As much as 53 percent of women have indicated that they will break up with their significant other if they get the wrong gift,” said Esparza.