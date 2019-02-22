Valentine's Day road rage couple are behind bars
Hawker Vanguard
February 22, 2019 06:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Steven Lovato and Oniesha Herrera are behind bars because of a road rage interstate shooting on Valentine's Day.
Lovato will have to stay behind bars while he waits for his day in court. Lovato's arrest warrant puts him behind a gun, that police say put the bullet in the leg of another driver.
Officers say it started on I-40 when a Nissan Armada was weaving in and out of traffic.
The victim says Hererra and her boyfriend Lovato, in the Armada, cut him off, so he flipped them off.
According to court documents, Hererra and Lovato followed him over the Big I to southbound I-25, and Herrera shot him. Then the couple drove off.
The victim called 911.
It wasn't until police got a tip that a Facebook account was bragging about the shooting that officers identified the suspects.
KOB spoke with both Lovato and Herrera's families Friday afternoon.
They had a completely different version of events, including the fact that Lovato was the one driving the car.
Herrera's grandparents were floored by the charges, and say she would never be caught up in anything like this.
Lovato's mom said the same thing, and even pointed out that she was the one who made the two turn themselves in.
Herrera was supposed to appear in court Friday afternoon but her attorney rescheduled that hearing for next week.
Credits
Hawker Vanguard
Updated: February 22, 2019 06:11 PM
Created: February 22, 2019 04:09 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved