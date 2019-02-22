Valentine's Day road rage couple are behind bars

The victim says Hererra and her boyfriend Lovato, in the Armada, cut him off, so he flipped them off.

According to court documents, Hererra and Lovato followed him over the Big I to southbound I-25, and Herrera shot him. Then the couple drove off.

The victim called 911.

It wasn't until police got a tip that a Facebook account was bragging about the shooting that officers identified the suspects.

KOB spoke with both Lovato and Herrera's families Friday afternoon.

They had a completely different version of events, including the fact that Lovato was the one driving the car.

Herrera's grandparents were floored by the charges, and say she would never be caught up in anything like this.

Lovato's mom said the same thing, and even pointed out that she was the one who made the two turn themselves in.

Herrera was supposed to appear in court Friday afternoon but her attorney rescheduled that hearing for next week.