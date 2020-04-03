Valley High School teachers send shout outs to students | KOB 4
Valley High School teachers send shout outs to students

Colton Shone
Updated: April 03, 2020 07:12 PM
Created: April 03, 2020 05:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Teachers across New Mexico are connecting with their students who are stuck at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Teachers at Valley High School are no exception. They created a video message for students.

"What's up all my Valley High students, class of 2020 and everyone," one teacher says in the video.

The teachers also provided a pep talk for those who are struggling through the crisis.

"Hang in there, we can get through this," a teacher said. "We will get through this."

Click on the video above to see more of the messages to Valley students.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

