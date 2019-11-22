APS: Shelter in place at Valley HS and Griegos Elementary has been lifted | KOB 4
APS: Shelter in place at Valley HS and Griegos Elementary has been lifted

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 22, 2019 07:55 AM
Created: November 22, 2019 07:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools issued a shelter in place alert at Valley High School and Griegos Elementary Friday morning. Both alerts were lifted within 10 minutes. 

The school district said the alert was issued due to a police investigation nearby. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


