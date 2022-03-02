Van stolen from local nonprofit recovered

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The head of a local nonprofit was worried that she was going to need to pay to replace her passenger van that was stolen.
On Monday morning, a man was caught on camera stealing a van that belongs to SAHQ, also known as the Student-Athlete Headquarters. The group teaches young students life lessons through sports – to prepare them for life after high school.
After KOB 4's first report on the stolen van, a stranger came forward saying they had seen the stolen van posted on social media. They contacted Charlotte Rode, the head of SAHQ, and then she reported it to police. After that, they went to get it back.
"It just makes me feel good to know that there are so many people out there in the community that care about them as well," Rode said. "And I want to say thank you."
The van did sustain some damage and was towed to an auto repair shop. It's unknown if anyone was arrested in connection to the incident.
There was also a GoFundMe set up in order for SAHQ to replace the van. Rode said she plans to refund the donations, but some have already insisted they keep the money for the cost of fixing the van.
