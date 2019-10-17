Vandal caught on camera spray painting profanities on truck

The truck was spray painted with racial slurs, a swastika and profanities.

Adams said she has no idea why her son’s truck was the target.

"He can't think of anything, so he's just thinking it's a random act,” she said.

Even though the family did not catch the vandal in the act, their home security camera did. The family wants help to identify the person responsible.

"I just want kids to be more responsible and be more respectful of everyone's property and their lives and just do more good," Adams said.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD.