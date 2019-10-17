Vandal caught on camera spray painting profanities on truck | KOB 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A family is asking for help to find the person that vandalized their truck in northeast Albuquerque.

Rachel Adams and her husband said they found evidence of an unwelcome visitor Tuesday night.

"Smelled spray paint and looked at my son's truck with spray paint just dripping off it,” Adams said.

The truck was spray painted with racial slurs, a swastika and profanities.

Adams said she has no idea why her son’s truck was the target.

"He can't think of anything, so he's just thinking it's a random act,” she said.

Even though the family did not catch the vandal in the act, their home security camera did. The family wants help to identify the person responsible.

"I just want kids to be more responsible and be more respectful of everyone's property and their lives and just do more good," Adams said.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD.

